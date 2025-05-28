The following applications for planning permission were approved or refused by Kirklees Council the week ending May 25.

The applications relate to properties in Batley, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

Approved:

Lidl GB Ltd: Variation of conditions 2-6, 15 and 29 of previous permission 2021/92528 for erection of retail development, associated parking, servicing areas and landscaping. Land off Bankwood Way, Birstall Retail Park, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9DT.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

A Ismail: Discharge of conditions 4 (materials), 7 (AIP), 10 (ventilation), 11 (noise) on previous permission 2023/90553 for change of use of two dwellings and two commercial units to form six flats with associated extensions and alterations. 145, Westgate, Heckmondwike, WF16 0EW.

HS Components Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5 and 6 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) 9 (EVC Points) and 10 (Sewerage Infrastructure) of permission 2023/93273 for erection of two-storey rear extension and extension to car park. Shaw Cross House, Shaw Cross Business Park, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RF.

A Singh: Erection of extensions and conversion of outbuildings to living space. 27, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AE.

M Harrison: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 101, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QP.

U Hussain: Formation of vehicular access at front of property. 109, Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DN.

Hazi: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single-storey rear extension. 26, Park House Drive, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0DQ.

S Abbas: Erection of two-storey side extension. 61, Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, WF16 0ED.

Mrs Laher: Erection of two-storey and single storey rear extensions, front porch, alterations to existing balcony and widened driveway. 7, Lark Hill, Batley, WF17 0QR.

Chin Van Le: Demolition of existing garage and shed and erection of replacement garage. 17, Westcliffe Rise, Cleckheaton, BD19 5HX.

J Lovell: Erection of two-storey front and single-storey rear extension. 40, Shillbank View, Mirfield, WF14 0QG.

J Laher: Work to tree(s) in a conservation area. 6, Park Road, Westborough, Dewsbury, WF13 4LQ.

B Hepworth: Work to TPO(s) 23/77. Land opposite 2, Long Croft View, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AE.

Refused:

Clifton Properties: Prior notification for change of use from commercial/business/service to form eight additional dwellings. 37, Bradford Road/ 2 and 4 King Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3JN.