Planning permission: Weekly list of applications decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Liversedge and Mirfield
Approved:
A Shaw: Installation of air source heat pump and roof fitted PV solar panels. 6, Summers Drive, Mirfield, WF14 0DY.
C Aspinall: Widening of existing vehicular access and associated landscaping works. 48, Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton, BD19 3AL.
S Owens: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of first floor of building will now be Class E – which includes gyms and cafes. Essential Enterprise Village, Fieldhead Farm, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BN.
O Khan: Erection of two-storey front and rear extensions, single-storey side extension, detached outbuilding and associated external alterations. 47, Park Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9NJ.
A Fatima: Erection of two-storey and single-storey extensions to side and rear. 46, The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AY.
C/O Regeneration Office: Listed building consent for installation of 22 solar photovoltaic panels within the rear roof pitch of the northern entrance buildings to Dewsbury Arcade (within a conservation area). The Arcade, Dewsbury, WF13 1AB.
L Beaumont: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed rear dormer. 339, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NE.
Northern Powergrid (Northeast) PLC: Overhead lines application for replacement of four of the existing 17m poles with 18m poles. Near Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Mirfield, WF14 8HA.
A Asmal: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. 151, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NS.
G Barnes: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey rear extension. 364, Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HH.
Refused:
Savills: Discharge of details reserved by condition 12 (Lighting Scheme) on previous permission 2023/93486 for reconfiguration of building, re-orientation of car parking and service yard, erection of a noise barrier and external alterations. Shawcross 170, Churwell Vale, Shawcross Business Park, Dewsbury, WF12 7RD.
C Gale: Erection of two-storey rear extension and dormer. 78, Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9QF.
Split decision:
Mandale Homes: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (Invasive Non-Native Species Protocol), 4 (Arboricultural Method Statement), 5 (Adequacy of Embankment), 8 (Biodiversity Enhancement and Management Plan) on previous permission 2023/93597 for reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2020/93777 for erection of residential development (19 dwellings). East of Mill Lane and Heaton Grange, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EN.
