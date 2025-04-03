Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly list of outcomes for planning applications, decided by Kirklees Council the week ending March 30.

The following list of outcomes includes properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Liversedge.

Approved: Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge conditions 10 (landscaping), 16 (biodiversity enhancement and management plan) on previous permission 2021/93311 for erection of new footbridge, ramps and stairs (within a Conservation Area). Land between Rutland Road, Howley Street, Primrose Hill, Batley.

Refused: T Dunford: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 7 and 8 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2020/93274 for erection of two semi-detached dwellings. Adjacent 19, Burnside Close, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0NS.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Conditional full permission: Z Patel: Change of use of garage to laser clinic (sui generis). 133, Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DW.

Granted: R Pac: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of rear dormer and hip to gable roof. 5, Malvern Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 7JX.

Refused: S Rasool: Erection of detached garage. 3, Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3QF.

Conditional full permission: S Kelly: Erection of single storey front extension and alterations. 416, Leeds Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7QE.

Discharge of condition(s) split decision: C Fewster: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 6 (Phase II Report), 10 (nest box), 11 (boundary treatments) and 12 (bin storage and collection) on previous permission 2023/93038 for demolition of existing building and erection of detached dwelling. Adjacent Listing Mill Farm, Listing Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HS.

S Davis: Erection of single storey rear extension. 26, Wellhouse Avenue, Mirfield, WF14 0PD.

Conditional full permission: Dreamworld Homes: Erection of front and rear dormer extensions. 185, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ.

Conditional full permission: B H Lunat: Erection of extension to roof, alterations from hipped to gable roof and erection of front and rear dormers and alterations. 34A, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7BH.

Granted: I Khan: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of gable end extension and rear dormer. 2, Horner Avenue, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DP.

Conditional full permission: S Shabir: Erection of single storey side and front extensions. 214, Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EA.

Removal or modification of conditions: I Patel: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/90649 for erection of two storey side and rear extensions, single storey front extension and external alterations. 13, Lydgate Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6EY.

Removal or modification of conditions: Mr Brown: Variation condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2019/92343 for erection of extension over existing garage and external alterations including rear patio and porch. 124, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8AJ.

Conditional full permission: B Steele: Removal of car port and erection of single storey rear and side wraparound extension. 9, Tinsel Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7JU.

Discharge of condition(s) split decision: Smith Homes Yorkshire Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 9 (lighting), 10 (vegetation), 11 (Ecological Design Strategy) on previous permission 2021/93458 for erection of two semi detached dwellings. Land off Windsor Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0JJ.

More information about the applications can be found on the council’s planning portal.