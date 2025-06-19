A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were decided the week ending June 15 and include properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Mirfield.

Approved:

Kirklees Council: Redevelopment of market and creation of park. Dewsbury Market, 32, Cloth Hall Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1QE.

H Motara: Partial demolition, increase in roof height and alterations to form three apartments, erection of front balcony, enhance architectural elements, formation of hip roof to front and pitched roof to rear. 36, Clerk Green Street, Batley, WF17 7SE.

Mrs Maguire: Alterations to two dwellings to form one dwelling, two-storey south and west facing extension, external works and internal alterations and installation of covered porch and additional rooflights. 267, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LT.

F Sidat: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey rear extension. 30, Oxford Street, Batley, WF17 7PR.

M.O.D Properties: Erection of two-storey side extension and dormers to form four additional flats. 54, Warren Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LX.

S Watson: Erection of single-storey extension and dormer extension to form first floor accommodation. 111, Church Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QN.

Network Rail: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 (archaeological and architectural recording) on previous permission 2022/91212 for listed building consent for works including platform extensions and re-surfacing, extended canopies to both platforms and screening to rear wall of Platform 2, new waiting shelter on Platform 2, strengthening of footbridge and full enclosure to Leeds-side elevation, alterations to disused subway, provision of overhead electric catenary throughout the station, new lighting and public address system (within a conservation area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury.

S Alyas: Erection of extensions. Woodville, 12, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BJ.

J Mowforth: Erection of front proposed porch. 4, Willow Croft, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JE.

C Sweatman: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/90627 for erection of single- and two-storey side and rear extension, new pitched roof over existing rear extension. 37, Park Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9NJ.

Refused:

M Ghause: Erection of detached garage and installation of first floor window. 89, Providence Court, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9HX.

A Wazir: Erection of two-storey rear and side and single storey front extensions and front dormers. 24, Manor Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2PX.

Savills: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 (Acoustic Barrier), 5 (Noise Mitigation Scheme), 6 (Noise Control) on previous permission 2023/93486 for reconfiguration of building, re-orientation of car parking and service yard, erection of a noise barrier and external alterations. Shawcross 170, Churwell Vale, Shawcross Business Park, Dewsbury, WF12 7RD.

Barnes Homes: Discharge of details reserved by condition 10 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) of previous permission 2024/92529 for erection of three dwellings and associated works. Land adjacent to 480, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DX.

Split decision:

Lidl GB Ltd: Discharge of conditions 9 (retaining walls), 17 (Phase II Report), 18 (remediation), 21 (coal mining), 23 (charging facilities), 24 (facing materials) and 27 (construction management plan) of previous permission 2021/92528 for erection of retail development, associated parking, servicing areas and landscaping. Land off Bankwood Way, Birstall Retail Park, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9DT.