A weekly list of outcomes for planning permission applications decided by Kirklees Council.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were decided by the council the week ending March 9, and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Cleckheaton.

H Nawaz: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions. 38, Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH. Approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N Ramsden: Erection of first floor sun room. 283, Woodlands Road, Batley, WF17 0QJ. Approved.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council.

G Cooper: Variation conditions 1 (plans), 4 (boundary treatment) on previous permission 2020/92413 for variation conditions 2 (plans), 4 (site levels), 5 (boundary treatments) on previous permission 2012/90750 for erection of replacement detached dwelling and associated hardstanding. 3, Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0AW. Removal or modification of conditions.

M and L Clark: Erection of single storey front and rear extensions and associated alterations. 17, Highmoor Lane, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LW. Approved.

S Shamsher: Erection of two storey rear extension. 2, Nevins Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AJ. Approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D Crossley: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of side and rear dormer. 14, Craven Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QY. Granted.

H Nawaz: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions. 38, Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH. Approved.

R Greenwood: Erection of single storey rear extension. 134, Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, WF13 4DG. Not required.

Mr Kiani: Erection of single storey rear extension. 37B, Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EH. Not required.

More information about the planning applications can be found on the council’s planning portal by searching for the property’s location.