A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Batley, Dewsbury and Cleckheaton.

The outcomes of the following applications were decided by the council the week ending March 2.

Robertson Construction: Discharge of condition 6 (landscaping) of previous permission 2020/91746 for erection of extra care development providing 80 apartments with associated communal facilities and landscaped gardens. Land off Kenmore Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 3EJ. Approved.

A Habib: Change of use from offices to nursery, erection of front porch, formation of parking area and associated external alterations (within a Conservation Area). Unit C9a Ground Floor, Carlinghow Mills, 501, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 8LN. Refused.

The Unitech Industries Group: Change of use from office building to residential apartments and associated alterations. Dixon Hall And Co Ltd, Grafton Street, Batley, WF17 6AR. Approved.

K Hussain: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey side extension. 19, Hawthorn Avenue, Batley, WF17 7BT. Granted.

A Mushtaq: Erection of two storey rear extension with balcony. 17, Honeysuckle Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6FN. Approved.

M Shaw: Erection of single and two storey extension to rear. 42, Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9QJ. Approved.

Den Architecture Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 6 (vehicle parking) on previous permission 2022/93344 for conversion and extension of existing building to form 10 one-bedroom apartments and associated external works. School Of Dance And Performing Arts, 61-63, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF. Approved.

A Jollif: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 24, Exchange Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3TY. Granted.

McDonald's Restaurants Ltd: Variation condition 9 (opening hours) on previous permission 2020/90450 (APP/Z4718/W/21/3285518) for erection of restaurant with drive-thru, car parking, landscaping, play frame, customer order displays and associated works. Land at Owl Lane, John Ormsby V C Way, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RQ. Approved.

Angloco Ltd: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed installation of pedestrian gate within the boundary wall. Angloco Ltd, Upper Station Road, Batley, WF17 5TA. Granted.

More information about the planning permission applications can be found by visiting the Kirklees Council planning portal here.