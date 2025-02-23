A weekly list of planning permission applications decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were decided by the council the week ending February 16 and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Liversedge, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton.

Y Zaman: Erection of hotel (within a Conservation Area). Land rear of Yorkshire House, South Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1JT. Refused.

Fast Food fm Ltd: Change of use from public house (Sui Generis) to restaurant/hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), installation of replacement shop front and erection of flue. The Poacher, 122, Bradford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2EW. Conditional full permission.

C/o Jamia Masjid Gulzar E Madina: Raising of roof height and erection of first floor extension with hip roof, 3 storey extensions to rear and side elevations and landscaping alterations. Jamia Masjid Gulzar E Madina, 3 High Street, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2RE. Conditional full permission.

A Chappell: Demolition of existing garage and erection of detached store and retaining wall. 7, Listerdale, Littletown, Liversedge, WF15 6EN. Conditional full permission.

S L'Amie: Installation of air source heat pump. 9, Fieldhead Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7SL. Conditional full permission.

Baz: Erection of extensions and formation of first floor accommodation within new raised roof. 31, Stockwell Drive, Batley, WF17 5PA. Refused.

P Brook: Erection of detached dwelling. Adjacent to 14, Whinmore Gardens, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HG. Conditional full permission.

C Crookes: Erection of front and rear dormers. 35, Fair View, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6LL. Conditional full permission.

S Kothavale: Erection of front and rear single story extensions. 3, Lund Drive, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BT. Refused.

S Butt: Erection of single storey rear extension. 47, Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DR. Refused.

S Alyas: Non material amendment to previous permission 2024/93092 for erection of single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions. 12, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BJ. Refused.

Stephen Turner: Work to TPO(s). 142, Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, WF13 2LP. Granted.

S Csuk: Non material amendment to previous permission 2018/91825 for erection of one dwelling. Adjacent to 681, Halifax Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LJ. Approved.

M Scriven: Erection of single storey extension to side. 4, The Oval, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8BP. Conditional full permission.