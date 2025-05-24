A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council the week ending May 18.

The following list of applications relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Liversedge and Mirfield.

Approved:

Barraclough Developments Ltd: Outline application for custom/self build residential dwelling. (Land adjacent) The Huntsman, Chidswell Lane, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7SW.

A R Quershi: Erection of front dormer. 28, Douglas Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DX.

Fox's Biscuits: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed formation of hard standing. Factory Shop, Fox's Biscuits, Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5JG.

A Hussain: Listed building consent for installation of replacement windows (within a conservation area). 7, Eightlands Road, Eightlands, Dewsbury, WF13 2PF.

S Butt: Single-storey extension to northern elevation, dormer window to northern roof slope and creation of raised terrace including associated alterations. 47, Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DR.

S Long: Removal of existing conservatory and garage and erection of single-storey rear extension. 30, Mount Gardens, Cleckheaton, BD19 3QH.

M A Ahmed: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of front porch, single-storey rear extension and rear dormer. 7, Ouzelwell Terrace, Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9ER.

D Storey: Erection of single-storey side extension. 17, Knowl Park Gardens, Mirfield, WF14 9FF.

Mr Monie: Erection of single-storey side extension. 14, Kings Lea, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7BP.

Leading Aspirations Residential Ltd: Change of use from residential dwelling C2 to children’s home C3. 66, Wharf Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9AU.

Asad Ali: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 110, The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BA.

Z Nisar: Erection of dormer windows to front and rear to create rooms in roofspace. 25, Bronte Close, Dewsbury, WF13 4SA.

A Nana: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 21, Rock House Drive, Dewsbury, WF13 2BU.

N Hill: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed dormer window to rear and roof lights. 11, Acer Way, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JQ.

Mr and Mrs Nasir: Erection of single-storey side extension and associated external alterations. 46, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, WF13 2JD.

Strata: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 28 (External Facing Materials), 31 (Noise Risk Assessment) and 40 (Acoustic Barrier) of previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. (Land off) Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.

Mandale Homes: Discharge of condition 11 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) of previous outline permission 2020/93777 for erection of residential development. (East of) Mill Lane, and Heaton Grange, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EN.

A Vania: Demolition of existing retail unit and erection of retail unit to ground floor with two flats above. Eastern Delights, 42, Mill Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2HH.

Refused:

Mr Amer: Certificate of lawfulness for single-storey side extension. 38, Pioneer Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AJ.

M Fajandar: External alterations from brick to render finish. 61, Carr Side Crescent, Batley, WF17 7JW.

Couzens: Erection of single-storey rear and side extension. 24, Pollard Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PP.

The full applications can be viewed by searching the property name on the council’s online planning portal.

