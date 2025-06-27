A former pub in Batley could be converted into a HMO if plans are approved by Kirklees Council.

The application – submitted by HUB26 Ltd – to convert the former The West End pub at 143, Upper Commercial Street, was received by the council on June 16 and seeks to create 11 one-bedroom units.

The three-storey building, located opposite Batley Health Centre, would undergo internal alterations to create three units on the second floor, three on the first floor, and five on the ground floor, where a shared kitchen area would also be created.

Each bedroom would be en suite, and bicycle storage, as well as shared laundry and storage spaces are also proposed.

The West End closed around 2019 and has since been vacant.

The applicant said the rear of the site has “fallen into disrepair”, and that bringing the building back into use would improve its visual amenity “through the management maintained and upkeep of the building and surrounding site.”

It added that, because of only minor proposed changes to the outside of the building – which include a new door and new window – its conversion to a HMO “would not be noticed from the street scene or wider vantage points.”

On residential amenity, the applicant said the proposals are not expected to have a negative impact on neighbours, but that “a comprehensive management plan would assist in such issues as information and advice to residents, garden maintenance, refuse and recycling collections and property maintenance issues.

“This would be controlled by condition, which would provide an opportunity for any problems that may arise to be referred to the applicant.”