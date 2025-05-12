A planning application for a major housing development in a village near Dewsbury has received permission from Kirklees Council.

The council has given section 106 full permission for the applicant – Wordsworth Property Developments – to build 24 homes on farmland off Long Lane in Earlsheaton, to the north of Mitchell Laithes Farm.

The applicant plans to build semi-detached houses and townhouses, comprising 20 three-bed properties and four one-bed bungalows.

The site, which is described as overgrown grassland and of a “good to moderate” agricultural land grade, twice previously received permission through a different applicant for 16 houses to be built there – once in 2020 and once in 2022.

A bid to build 24 homes in Earlsheaton has been approved by the council. Picture: Google

A public consultation – which ran from June 17 to August 16, 2024 – amounted to eight objections, raising concerns such as the potential impact on local wildlife, highway issues, and amenity issues.

In response to one comment, which said there was a “significant lack of local amenities for families of the new development”, the council said the applicant will contribute financially to improving local facilities, under the section 106 agreement.

In the conclusion to the decision note, it said: “It is considered that the development makes efficient use of land and that subject to conditions it would enhance the appearance of the townscape, conserve residential amenity, and guarantee safe access to the highway network and the future safety of other highway users as well as the sustainable drainage of the site.”

The full application can be viewed on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2024/62/91476/E