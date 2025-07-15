Planning permission: List of applications received or updated by Kirklees Council in July for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Liversedge, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield
A Farooq: Conversion of outbuilding to dwelling and associated works. 176, Huddersfield Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2RN.
F and M Makda: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 5, Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DZ.
Network Rail: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (historic building recording) on previous permission 2025/90117 for Listed building consent for replacement of existing bridge deck with a steel and reinforced concrete deck, replacement of existing parapet and repair work to the wingwalls. Bridge (MDL1/24), Jack Lane, Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury.
F Moosa: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 20, North Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AY.
Network Rail: Prior approval for alterations to bridge MDL1/29, Soothill Lane Bridge, to the north of Batley Station (within a conservation area). Bridge MDL 1/29, Soothill Lane, Batley, WF17 5SS.
Mr and Mrs Nasir: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 46, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, WF13 2JD.
I Akhtar: Erection of two detached dwellings and detached single garage with associated external works (within a conservation area). 36, Oxford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4LL.
M Fayyaz: Raising of roof height and erection of dormer windows to rear. 52, Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DY.
A Hashmi: Erection of side and rear extensions, formation of driveway with dropped kerb to front elevation and associated works. 1, Charnwood Bank, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8PY.
C Fox: Erection of rear extension and rear balcony extension. 123, Upper Batley Lane, Batley, WF17 0NW.
Mrs Jagger: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two-storey side extension and front porch and terrace. Springfield Farm, Springfield Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NQ.
T Motlib: Erection of single- and two-storey extensions. 42, Shirley Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4ND.
Mr and Mrs Chothia: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 8, Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AQ.
U Raja: Erection of two-storey side extension and two-storey and single-storey rear extension. 69, Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9AA.
Lidl GB Ltd: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. Land off Bankwood Way, Birstall Retail Park, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9DT.
Y Chopdat: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of rear extension and outbuilding with associated alterations. 12, Easby Avenue, Healey, Batley, WF17 7EW.
G Rimkus: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 26, Crown Flatt Way, Dewsbury, WF12 7TE.
A Thackray: Demolition of existing garage and erection of new detached garage. Kirklees Cottage, Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0BZ.
I Akudi: Erection of single-storey front, side and rear extensions. 6, Carr Side Crescent, Batley, WF17 7JN.
J Lazenby: Erection of single-storey rear extension and partial garage conversion. 11, Bramble Walk, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DJ.
C McCue: Discharge of details reserved by condition 8 (noise) on previous permission 2022/93344 for conversion and extension of existing building to form 10 apartments together with associated external works. School Of Dance And Performing Arts, 61-63, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF.
Z Akudi: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 8, Carr Side Crescent, Batley, WF17 7JN.
A Shaw: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/90065 for installation of air source heat pump and roof fitted PV solar panels. 6, Summers Drive, Mirfield, WF14 0DY.
