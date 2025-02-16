Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A list of outcomes for planning permission decided by Kirklees Council.

The following application outcomes were decided the week ending February 9.

Swift Property & Management: Erection of 33 dwellings along with all associated infrastructure, parking, open space and landscaping. Land south of Oddfellows Street, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6NX. Refused.

A Lane: Erection of front porch, increase roof height to form first floor and internal and external alterations. 101, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EJ. Conditional full permission.

R Brooke: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2023/90106 for erection of extensions and alterations to dwelling, erection of extensions to detached garage, landscaping works to include installation of a new driveway and improved vehicular/pedestrian access. 49, Monk Ings, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9HU. Approved.

N Cheetham: Installation of three rooflights, alterations to bay window to create French windows and erection of fence to the moat (Listed Building within a Conservation Area). Hopton Hall, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EL. Conditional full permission.

M Hussain: Erection of fence. Greengates House, 123, Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury, WF12 8QS. Refused.

A Hussain: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed rear dormer and hip to gable roof. 30, Ravenshouse Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3QW. Granted.

Mr and Mrs Maughan: Erection of single storey rear extension and part first floor extension with extended dropped kerb and parking area to front. 35, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HZ. Conditional full permission.

S Harrison: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single storey rear extension with carport infill. 76, Upper Batley Lane, Batley, WF17 0NP. Conditional full permission.

Kirklees Council, Technical Services: Internal and external alterations and landscaping alterations works (Listed Building). Public Conveniences, Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 2SG. Granted.

C Parnell: Formation of access ramp and raised patio with canopy. Hare Park Bungalow, Hare Park Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8EW. Conditional full permission.

P Pinder: Erection of single storey rear extension. 67, Millers Croft, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0RL. Conditional full permission.

Yusuf Food: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of premises for commercial kitchen. 182, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NU. Refused.

TransPennine Trains Ltd: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/91795 for Listed Building Consent for accessibility works (within a Conservation Area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 1HF. Removal or modification of condition(s).

Abov & Beyond Extra Care: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use of dwelling to care facility for up to 6 occupants. 41, Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9DZ. Refused.

Quarters Construction: Discharge of details reserved by Conditions 8 (Remediation Strategy) and 9 (Validation Report) of permission 2024/91443 for variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2022/91550 for change of use and alterations to convert redundant building from commercial to residential use to form three apartments with associated external works and parking. The Old Tannery, 224, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PJ. Refused.

HS Components: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 (Phase I Desk Study Report) ), 5 and 6 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report), 9 (Charging Facilities) 10 (Public Sewerage Infrastructure ) on permission 2023/93273 for erection of two storey rear extension and extension to car park. Shaw Cross House, Shaw Cross Business Park, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RF. Split decision.

L Thackary: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey side extension. Thorntrees, 73B, Crowlees Road, Mirfield, WF14 9PG. Granted.

Veolia ES (UK) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 (Operational Management Plan) on previous permission 2024/90698 for part change of use of paper/card recycling (B2) facility to incorporate waste transfer station (sui generis) including refuse-derived fuel shredding; installation of canopy; modifications to existing drainage; amendments to WTS building including replacement of two doors with rapid action doors; closure of two existing doorways and installation of new doorway with rapid action door; amendments to paper/card recycling building including replacement of one door with rapid action door. Veolia ES (UK) Ltd, Pennine View, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9NF. Approved.

K Ahmed: Erection of two storey side and rear extension with hip to gable roof. 8, Manor Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2PX. Conditional full permission.

Timothy Hill: Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area. 4, Rutland Road, Batley, WF17 0LT. Granted.

David Wassell: Work to TPO(s) SP2/70. Ash Tree Barn, Cliffe Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4EU. Granted.

Gareth Lister: Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area16, Rutland Road, Batley, WF17 0LT. Granted.

Andrea: Work to TPO(s) 46/9617. Ventnor Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AQ. Part granted, part refused.

S Patel: Work to TPO(s) 12/9126. Wormalds View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9RD. Refused.

Love Property Management: Work to TPO(s) 06/92. Moorlands Court, Moorlands Avenue West, Dewsbury, WF13 2LB. Part granted, part refused.

A Wazir: Non material amendment to previous permission 2023/91293 for erection of two storey side and rear and single storey front extensions. 24, Manor Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2PX. Refused.

Diocese of Leeds: Work to TPO(s) 25/79Staincliffe Vicarage, Staincliffe Hall Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QX. Granted.

E Patel: Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area. 24A, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4HB. Granted.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 of previous Listed Building Consent 2021/91336 for total infill and deck re-construction of bridge MDL1/14. Ming Hill, Westtown railway bridge off Huddersfield Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Approved.

More information about individual applications, including the reasons for permission being granted or refused, can be found by typing the relevant address into the Kirklees Council planning portal.