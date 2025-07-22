A weekly list of applications for planning permission made to Kirklees Council.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications for planning permission relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton, and were received or updated by the council the week ending Sunday, July 20.

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 7 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2020/92681 for erection of seven dwellings. Land Opposite 33, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (concrete colour) and 4 (cleaning details) on previous permission 2025/90117 for Listed building consent for replacement of existing bridge deck with a steel and reinforced concrete deck, replacement of existing parapet and repair work to the wingwalls. Bridge (MDL1/24), Jack Lane, Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of condition 5 of the Deemed Planning Permission granted by the Department for Transport in relation to The Network Rail Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury) Improvements Order 2022, Stage 5 of the Development. Railway line and associated land between Huddersfield and Westtown (Dewsbury), within the Order Limits of The Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury), Improvements Order 2022.

A Asmal: Variation condition 6 (opening hours) on previous permission 2022/92230 for reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2021/91801 for erection of petrol filling station. 151, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NS.

A Pickles: Erection of balcony, replacement of window with patio doors to the balcony, installation of Juliet balcony to living room, window and door replacement throughout, installation of rooflights and solar panels. Bryn Mawr, 118, Low Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, WF12 0PU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Nazir: Erection of side dormer. 145, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ.

A Pickering: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey rear extension. 19, Rumble Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LR.

The Unitech Industries Group: Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2024/93177 for change of use from office building to residential apartments and associated alterations. Dixon Hall And Co Ltd, Grafton Street, Batley, WF17 6AR.

A Hafeji: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 30, Mortimer Terrace, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Butt: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 9 (acoustic report) and 10 (ventilation scheme) of previous permission 2018/90459 for erection of restaurant and two second floor apartments. 457, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 8LB.

A Kiani: Part change of use and alterations to nightclub to form a hostel. Eden Banqueting, 297, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6HY.

A Cooper: Work to tree(s) in a conservation area. 14, Victoria Court, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9DZ.

Avison: Work to TPO(s) 06/22. 52, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R Ahmed: Erection of two-storey side and rear extensions with pergola and outbuilding to rear. 454, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LB.

M Yarrow: Removal of existing outbuilding and erection of replacement detached garage and outbuilding. 23, Garfitt Hill, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QR.

The full planning applications can be viewed on the council’s planning portal, by searching for the planning application number, postcode, street name or locality at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx