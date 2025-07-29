Planning permission: Latest applications received or updated by Kirklees Council for properties in Batley, Dewsbury, Liversedge, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield

By Catherine Gannon
Published 29th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A list of planning applications received or updated by Kirklees Council the week ending July 27.

Lidl GB Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 9 (retaining walls), 18 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2024/91591 for variation of conditions 2 to 6, 15 and 29 of previous permission 2021/92528 for erection of retail development, associated parking, servicing areas and landscaping. Land off Bankwood Way, Birstall Retail Park, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9DT.

Z Badat: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 1, Manor Way, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7BX.

M Manawar: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 6, Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DZ.

A weekly list of planning applications received or updated by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

M Cooper: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 36, Brow Wood Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0RH.

Essential Healthcare Solutions: Variation of condition 9 (hours of operation) on previous permission 2015/93014 for erection of two-storey office commercial unit with associated car parking. Fieldhead Farm, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BN.

A Rafique: Erection of two-storey side extension and associated alterations. 11, Kinnaird Close, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HL.

H Motara: Erection of front dormer and associated alterations. 11, Manor Farm Drive, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HE.

M Griffith: Erection of single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area). 996, Bradford Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9JD.

N Pollitt: Erection of single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area). 994, Bradford Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9JD.

Tesla Motors Ltd: Installation of electric vehicle charging points with infrastructure, lighting and CCTV, erection of amenity block and access improvements. Land at Gelderd Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LS.

M Gheewala: Erection of two-storey side extension. 7, Welwyn Avenue, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DU.

W Bashir: Erection of single-story rear extension and car parking to the rear. Londis, 28 to 30, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0EW.

M Safiyan: Erection of extensions and associated alterations. 4, Fairview Road, Batley, WF17 8EH.

Mr and Mrs K Whittaker: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 7, Highfield Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BG.

Ben Rhodes: Alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation. 31, Ings Road, Batley, WF17 8LT.

F Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 5, Leith Court, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0QP.

M Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 97, Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DF.

Barnes Homes: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 10 and 11 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) on previous permission 2024/92529 for erection of three dwellings and associated works. Land adjacent 480, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DX.

M Westmoreland: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 778, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8HG.

C Castlehouse: Erection of two-storey side extension. 4, Kings Lea, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7BP.

P Iqbal: Erection of first floor rear extension. 19, Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, WF16 9JY.

S Hussain: Erection of two-storey side extension and single-storey front and rear extensions with balcony above, dropped kerb and associated alterations. 69, Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 9JR.

F Moosa: Erection of front and rear extensions. 20, North Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AY.

L Clancy-Green: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 30, Pollard Way, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PR.

Mr and Mrs Gordon: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of outbuilding. Summerhill, 86, Hopton Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JS.

J Ingham: Alterations to stable to create dwelling forming annex accommodation. Northorpe Barn, 32A, Northorpe Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QN.

