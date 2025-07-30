The following planning applications were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending July 27.

Approved:

A Mohamed: Erection of two-storey front and side extension. 15, Dickinson Gardens, Eightlands, Dewsbury, WF13 2TT.

R Greenwood: Alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation. 134, Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, WF13 4DG.

N Holroyd: Erection of extensions and alterations. 9, Hare Park Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8EH.

B Samme: Erection of single- and two-storey side and rear extensions and alterations to roof. 42, Sunnybank Road, Mirfield, WF14 0NL.

Mr Smith: Erection of single-storey rear and side extension. Shir Wyn, Granny Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8LA.

Brighter Future Children's Services: Change of use of dwelling (C3a) to a children's home for up to four children (C2). 448-450, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5LW.

S Yaqub: Erection of single-storey front and rear extensions. 12, Carlton Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AQ.

I Patel: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 25, Manor Farm Drive, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HQ.

Ellison Construction Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 9 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2022/93410 for demolition of existing garages and erection of seven dwellings (modified proposal). Land at Howley Walk, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6PS.

M Hajat: Erection of single-storey extensions. 271A, Healey Lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8DE.

C McCue: Discharge of details reserved by condition 10 (Electric Vehicle Charging Point) on previous permission 2022/93344 for conversion and extension of existing building to form 10 one-bedroom apartments and associated external works. School Of Dance And Performing Arts, 61-63, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF.

A Hyko: Prior approval for change of use of first floor from commercial, business and service to two dwellings. 6-14 Aldos, Central Parade, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RU.

Mr and Mrs K Baker: Erection of extensions and alterations. 191, Drub Lane, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BZ.

Asda: Work to TPO(s) 04a/99. Asda, Oxford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PY

Christine Dyson: Work to TPO(s) 16/79. 21, Clayborn View, Cleckheaton, BD19 5NP.

Refused:

L Ali: Erection of second floor extension. 4, South View, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LE.

A Hussain: Work to TPO(s) 13/85. 81, Charnwood Bank, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8PY