A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were decided by the council the week ending July 20.

Approved:

C Barber: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension. 179, Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9BB.

B Samme: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable enlargement. 42, Sunnybank Road, Mirfield, WF14 0NL.

W Smith: Erection of conservatory to rear. 23, Quarryside Road, Mirfield, WF14 9QQ.

Mr and Mrs Morris: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions with porch to front elevation and associated works. 35, Uplands Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9LZ.

K Ahmed: Erection of two-storey side and rear extension with hip to gable roof and front dormers. 8, Manor Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2PX.

S H Shah: Erection of single-storey extension to side. 11, St John Parade, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2QN.

Dewsbury Celtic ARLFC: Erection of extension at basement level. Irish National Club, High Street, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2QG.

Hammerton: Change of use of agricultural building to C3 residential use with extension to side. North of Birch Lodge, Howroyd Lane, Whitley, Dewsbury, WF12 0NB.

Lidl GB Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 11, 12, 13 and 14 (drainage) and 28 (landscape) of previous permission 2021/92528 for erection of retail development, associated parking, servicing areas and landscaping. Land off Bankwood Way, Birstall Retail Park, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9DT.

Refused:

C Tovey: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey rear extension. The Cloisters, 3, Abbey Close, Mirfield, WF14 9QY.

R Qureshi: Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer. 120, Northway, Mirfield, WF14 0LT.

Withdrawn:

R Aftab: Erection of detached dwelling (within a conservation area). Adjacent 287, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JP.

Split decision:

Network Rail: Discharge of conditions 5, 6, 7, 10, 17 and 18 of the Deemed Planning Permission granted by the Department for Transport in relation to The Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury) Improvements Order 2022, Stage 6 of the Development). Railway line and associated land between Huddersfield and Westtown (Dewsbury), within the Order Limits of The Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury), Improvements Order 2022.