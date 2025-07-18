The following applications were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending July 13.

Approved:

Zedess Investment LTD: Roof alterations to existing storage unit, erection of infill extension and boundary treatment. Smithies Moor Rise, Birstall, Batley, WF17 8AX.

F Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 5, Leith Court, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0QP.

Planning applications decided by Kirklees Council the week ending July 13. Picture: Scott Merrylees

C Haywood: Change of use of existing annexe to stand alone dwelling. Rear of 2, Kirklands, Church Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RW.

K Ickeringill: Erection of elevated decking/seating area to the rear of the building. Upper Hopton Working Men’s Club, 36, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HU.

Mr and Mrs Mitha: Erection of single-storey front extension, two-storey side extension, part single-storey/part two-storey rear extension with associated external alterations. 7, Frank Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JS.

S Bi Gulzar: Erection of two-storey front extension. 105-107, Upper Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2DH.

T Bellis: Erection of single-storey extension to dwelling, demolish existing garage/workshop and erection of new garage and alterations. 2, Selene Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4TX.

K Fatima: Erection of single- and two-storey rear extension, front dormer and canopy. 29, Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DF.

S Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 31, Lemans Drive, Dewsbury, WF13 4AL.

FC Property LTD: Alterations to convert two apartments into one 11 Bedroom HMO. Hillcrest, Hill Crest Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9NX.

A A Ravat: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey rear extension. 8, Suffolk Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AN.

A Rawlinson: Erection of first floor side extension with balcony to front elevation and associated alterations. 104, Commonside, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7LW.

Pennine Canoe Club: Removal of condition 6 (parking area materials) on previous permission 2023/93783 for use of land for siting of five storage containers, erection of drying room, recreational space and associated car parking. Battyeford Playing Fields, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 0EE.

S Nicholson: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 6 (Biodiversity Enhancement and Management Plan), 9 (Arboricultural Method Statement), 10 (Site Layout) and 11 (Waste Storage and Collection Points) of previous permission 2021/91793 for alterations to convert existing building to two dwellings and erection of detached dwelling with associated external works. Soothill Manor, 294, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6EU.

Refused:

Miller Homes Yorkshire: Discharge of details reserved by condition 15 (Validation Report) of previous permission (appeal: APP/Z4718/W/21/3279040, application: 2019/91467) for erection of 67 dwellings with associated access and parking. Land south of Granny Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8LA.

Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Yorkshire and the Humber: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2023/93737 for erection of single-storey modular building and band store with associated external alterations following demolition of two existing single-storey modular buildings. Mirfield Air Cadet Centre, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9DQ.

Split decision:

Whitshaw Builders Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 6 (footpath), 8 (bin storage), 9 (drainage), 10 (FRA), 14 (ecology), 19 (construction management plan) on previous permission 2023/93097 for erection of five dwellings (class C3) and ancillary office accommodation, formation of associated access, car parking and landscaping. Land adjacent 196, Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8AH.

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 7 (Validation Report) and 9 (Materials) of previous permission 2020/92681 for erection of seven dwellings. Land Opposite 33, Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BX.