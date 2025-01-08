Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A list of planning applications and their outcomes for Cleckheaton, Liversedge and Mirfield the week ending January 5.

The following list contains applications for planning permission that were decided by officers the week ending January 5.

R Weatherill: Erection of single and two storey side extension. 37, Snelsins Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3UE. Conditional full permission.

M Spivey: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of summerhouse/games room. 49, Moorside, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JZ. Certificate of lawful operations granted.

M McQuinn: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed rear dormer extension. 9, Cornmill Crescent, Liversedge, WF15 7DU. Certificate of lawful operations granted.

Mr and Mrs Wilkinson: External alterations to update elevations. 65, West Royd Avenue, Mirfield, WF14 9LB. Conditional full permission.

Mirfield Designs: Erection of single storey side extension and extension of existing garage. 18, Blake Hall Road, Mirfield, WF14 9NS. Conditional full permission.

