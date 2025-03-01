Kirklees Council said the demolition of Reverend Patrick Brontë’s former home was “unavoidable.”

The council has approved an application for the partial demolition and rebuilding of the former home of the Brontë sisters’ father in Liversedge.

The site – located at Thornbush Farm on Miry Lane, Hightown – is in “a derelict state following years of neglect and vandalism” and comprises a single storey agricultural building and two small derelict curtilage listed buildings.

The application – submitted by Jan Capital Ltd in May 2024 – proposes a partial demolition and rebuilding of the derelict listed cottages to form two dwellings, and the construction of a two-storey extension on the footprint of the south wing – which was demolished in 2006. It also proposes building a single storey lean-to on the northern gable and converting an outbuilding to be used for storage.

Thornbush Farm is located on Miry Lane in Liversedge. Photo: Google

A separate application for listed building consent was submitted at the same time.

A description of the proposal in the decision report for granting listed consent said it does not include the large 20th century agricultural building to the south of the cottages.

In the same document, the council said: “The almost complete demolition of the listed building leads to substantial harm to this designated heritage asset.

“It has been demonstrated that the building is at the point of collapse and is beyond reasonable and viable in-situ repair and therefore it is accepted that the demolition is now unavoidable.

“The application proposes to rebuild it to replicate its historic form and architectural detailing, with the use of reclaimed materials from the demolition where possible and the reinstatement of the previously demolished wing.

“The submitted justification for demolition is, on balance, reluctantly accepted by KC C&D, with the proposed rebuilding of the cottages going some way towards mitigating the substantial harm.

“Once rebuilt, the cottages will be brought back into use with the reconstruction providing some legibility of the historic form and vernacular architecture.”

Patrick Brontë occupied the 18th century site from around 1811 to 1815. While living there he met and married his wife, Maria Branwell, and the couple had their first two children – Maria and Elizabeth.

Thornbush Farm was due to be held at auction on February 5 but was withdrawn, according to Auction House West Yorkshire.