These applications for planning permission were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending July 6.

Approved:

OSI Properties Ltd: Erection of two-storey rear extension to existing commercial premises, raising of roof height and erection of front and rear dormers and alterations to form eight unit HMO. 444A, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EP.

M Butt: Erection of detached dwelling with associated car parking, secure cycle parking and refuse bin storage. Adjacent to 4A, Bridge Street, Batley, WF17 5NU.

Padel & Co Club Ltd: Conversion of derelict bowling green to two padel courts and associated works. Batley Bulldogs RLFC, 7, Heritage Road, Batley, WF17 7NZ.

S and Z Hussain: Erection of two dwellings. 172 and 174, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JH.

Highstone Building Services: Demolition of existing pub and erection of a new two-storey building comprising eight self-contained supported living flats with ancillary staff facilities, single-storey summer house and other associated works. The Priory, Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HR.

M Shaw: Erection of single-storey rear extension and first floor side extension. 12, Church Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HU.

Heckmondwike Grammar School: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/92769 for increasing the height of stone piers and railings/gates to 2m high. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH.

Mr and Mrs Vilcinskas and Petraitiene: Erection of single-storey rear extension and front porch with associated alterations. 7, Shillbank View, Mirfield, WF14 0QG.

Mr and Mrs Stoker: Erection of single-storey side extension and associated external alterations. 10, Latham Court, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4DE.

M Harrison: Erection of rear dormer. 20, Fieldhead Crescent, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BP.

A Khan: Erection of two-storey extension to rear. 1, Boundary Terrace, Dewsbury, WF13 4JH.

S Harrison: Erection of rear extensions and raising of ridge to form first floor habitable accommodation with associated internal and external works. 112, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JP.

R Rafaqat: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable conversion and rear dormer extension. 28, Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4QD.

S Smith: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of single-storey rear extension. 201, Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HN.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed building consent for installation of five overhead electric line equipment portals on piers 1, 4, 6, 7 and 9 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/19, Halifax Road/Bradford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2BD.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed building consent for installation of four overhead electric line equipment portals on piers 3, 7, 11 and 15 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/27, Mill Lane/Grange Road, Batley.

Refused:

C Fothergill: Erection of two-storey side extension. 15, Woodkirk Gardens, Woodkirk, Dewsbury, WF12 7HZ.

S Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 14, Harefield Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0PQ

A Troug: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 45, Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9AA.

Noted:

C/o agent: Dead or dangerous tree(s). West House, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AU.

For more information about the planning applications, search the property address into the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx