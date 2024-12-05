Planning: applications received by Kirklees Council for Batley, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield the week ending December 1
The following list contains applications for planning permission received by the council for properties and sites across Batley, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield.
W Tempest: Work to TPO(s) 27/95/G2. 72B, Dale Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 9NU
C/O agent: Dead or Dangerous Tree to TPO 02/05. 203, Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9QF
Kirklees Forestry: Dead or Dangerous Tree to a Conservation Area. Car Park, Market Street, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9EH
Mr Hafajee: Erection of single and two storey rear extension. 3c, Upper Croft Road, Healey, Batley, WF17 7SX
A Mushtaq: Erection of two storey rear extension with balcony. 17, Honeysuckle Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6FN
J Halford: Work to TPO(s) 06/92. 19, Oldroyd Way, Dewsbury, WF13 2JJ
S Bibi: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension. 35, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER
C Brotherton: Erection of single storey side extension. Fox Lodge Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury, WF12 0LU
P Brook: Erection of detached dwelling. Adj, 14, Whinmore Gardens, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HG
L Aveyard: Erection of single storey front and side extensions. 6, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AE.
P Caspell: Erection of extension to detached garage block, raising of roof height and erection of front dormer, with associated alterations. 54, Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PW
Pine Lodge Living Ltd: Confirmation of compliance of conditions on previous permission 2020/92413 for variation conditions 2 (plans), 4 (site levels), 5 (boundary treatments) on previous permission 2012/90750 for erection of replacement detached dwelling and associated hardstanding. 3, Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0AW