Planning: applications received by Kirklees Council for Batley, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield the week ending December 1

By Catherine Gannon
Published 5th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
A list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council across Batley, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield the week ending December 1.

The following list contains applications for planning permission received by the council for properties and sites across Batley, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield.

W Tempest: Work to TPO(s) 27/95/G2. 72B, Dale Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 9NU

C/O agent: Dead or Dangerous Tree to TPO 02/05. 203, Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9QF

Kirklees Forestry: Dead or Dangerous Tree to a Conservation Area. Car Park, Market Street, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9EH

Mr Hafajee: Erection of single and two storey rear extension. 3c, Upper Croft Road, Healey, Batley, WF17 7SX

A Mushtaq: Erection of two storey rear extension with balcony. 17, Honeysuckle Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6FN

J Halford: Work to TPO(s) 06/92. 19, Oldroyd Way, Dewsbury, WF13 2JJ

S Bibi: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension. 35, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER

C Brotherton: Erection of single storey side extension. Fox Lodge Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury, WF12 0LU

P Brook: Erection of detached dwelling. Adj, 14, Whinmore Gardens, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HG

L Aveyard: Erection of single storey front and side extensions. 6, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AE.

P Caspell: Erection of extension to detached garage block, raising of roof height and erection of front dormer, with associated alterations. 54, Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PW

Pine Lodge Living Ltd: Confirmation of compliance of conditions on previous permission 2020/92413 for variation conditions 2 (plans), 4 (site levels), 5 (boundary treatments) on previous permission 2012/90750 for erection of replacement detached dwelling and associated hardstanding. 3, Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0AW

