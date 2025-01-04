Planning: A weekly list of applications for planning permission received by Kirklees Council, including for Heckmondwike and Mirfield

By Catherine Gannon
Published 4th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Here is a weekly list of applications for planning permission submitted to Kirklees Council.

These applications were received by the council the week ending December 29.

S Kothavale: Erection of front and rear single story extensions. 3, Lund Drive, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BT

J Oldroyd: Erection of front and rear extensions and alterations. 11b, Doctor Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8DP

C/O Agent: Dead or Dangerous Tree 04/88. 9, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield, WF14 9NZ

More information about planning permission applications can be found on the Kirklees Council website.

