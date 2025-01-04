Planning: A weekly list of applications for planning permission received by Kirklees Council, including for Heckmondwike and Mirfield
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here is a weekly list of applications for planning permission submitted to Kirklees Council.
These applications were received by the council the week ending December 29.
S Kothavale: Erection of front and rear single story extensions. 3, Lund Drive, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BT
J Oldroyd: Erection of front and rear extensions and alterations. 11b, Doctor Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8DP
C/O Agent: Dead or Dangerous Tree 04/88. 9, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield, WF14 9NZ
More information about planning permission applications can be found on the Kirklees Council website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.