Set over three floors, the particularly spacious home, with solid oak doors and staircase, and under floor heating throughout, has six double bedrooms, with four bathrooms.

With two reception rooms, the ground floor also features a dining kitchen with family room, a sun room, a utility room and guest w.c..

Private gardens add to its attractions, and it has a double garage.

Hand painted units and granite work tops feature within the kitchen, with appliances that include a dishwasher, a seven ring gas range and an American style fridge freezer. This opens through to the sun room, so an ideal arrangement for entertaining.

French doors lead outside from the dining room, that is linked to both kitchen and lounge by sets of oak doors. The lounge has a gas fire with limestone surround as a focal point, and a front bay window.

A main bedroom on the first floor has an en suite, and two sets of walk-in wardrobes. Another of three bedrooms also has an en suite, and wardrobes.

The stylish family bathroom has a bath and a walk-in shower. On the second floor is a bedroom with en suite and wardrobes, and another used as a living room, that has units, a sink, a fridge and microwave oven.

This home in Beck View, Birstall, is for sale with Watsons Property Services priced £695,000. Call 01924 420020 for details.

