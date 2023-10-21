News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.
This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

Old Mill View: Take a peek inside this stunningly refurbished detached family home in Dewsbury

This four bedroomed substantial detached family home in Dewsbury - which has been recently refurbished to a stunning standard - is currently for sale on Rightmove.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

The property, on Old Mill View, in the highly popular location of Thornhill Lees, is within easy reach of a range of local amenities and is in close proximity to the M1 and M62 for those looking for a home with fantastic transport links.

The new refurbishment, by the current owners, has created high quality finishes to the large reception rooms and bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, while an additional garden room has been constructed to allow extra space for an office or a home gym area.

This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

For more information about this property, or to arrange a viewing, contact Yorkshire’s Finest on 01484 627641.

This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

1. Old Mill View

This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Binash / Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

2. Lounge

This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Binash / Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

3. Lounge

This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Binash / Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

4. Dining Room

This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Binash / Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyRightmoveM62Yorkshire