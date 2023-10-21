This four bedroomed substantial detached family home in Dewsbury - which has been recently refurbished to a stunning standard - is currently for sale on Rightmove.

The property, on Old Mill View, in the highly popular location of Thornhill Lees, is within easy reach of a range of local amenities and is in close proximity to the M1 and M62 for those looking for a home with fantastic transport links.

The new refurbishment, by the current owners, has created high quality finishes to the large reception rooms and bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, while an additional garden room has been constructed to allow extra space for an office or a home gym area.

This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

For more information about this property, or to arrange a viewing, contact Yorkshire’s Finest on 01484 627641.

1 . Old Mill View This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Binash / Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Lounge This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Binash / Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lounge This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Binash / Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Dining Room This property, on Old Mill View, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Binash / Rightmove Photo Sales