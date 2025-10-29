These 15 homes in North Kirklees have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.
1. Low Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury
This three bedroom house is available on Rightmove for offers in region of £525,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Norman Road, Mirfield
This four bedroom semi-detached property is available on Rightmove for offers in region of £240,000. Photo: Rightmove
3. Carlinghow Lane, Batley
This four bedroom semi-detached property is available on Rightmove for offers in excess of £280,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Wellands Green, Cleckheaton
This four bedroom property is available on Rightmove for offers over £350,000. Photo: Rightmove