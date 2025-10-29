If you are looking for a new home in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen, here is just a selection of properties that have been added to the housing market this week.placeholder image
New to the housing market: Here are 15 new properties up for sale and added to Rightmove in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
These 15 homes in North Kirklees have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

This three bedroom house is available on Rightmove for offers in region of £525,000.

1. Low Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury

This three bedroom house is available on Rightmove for offers in region of £525,000. Photo: Rightmove

This four bedroom semi-detached property is available on Rightmove for offers in region of £240,000.

2. Norman Road, Mirfield

This four bedroom semi-detached property is available on Rightmove for offers in region of £240,000. Photo: Rightmove

This four bedroom semi-detached property is available on Rightmove for offers in excess of £280,000.

3. Carlinghow Lane, Batley

This four bedroom semi-detached property is available on Rightmove for offers in excess of £280,000. Photo: Rightmove

This four bedroom property is available on Rightmove for offers over £350,000.

4. Wellands Green, Cleckheaton

This four bedroom property is available on Rightmove for offers over £350,000. Photo: Rightmove

Related topics:RightmoveDewsburyMirfieldBatleyNorth Kirklees
