New family homes released for sale at Crosland Moor development

Avant Homes West Yorkshire has released a new range of family homes for sale at its popular £58m, 226-home Fitzwilliam Grange development in Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Blackmoorfoot Road, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and features 17 of Avant Homes’ house types.

The new family homes released for sale range from a three-bedroom detached Bampton house type, priced at £224,995, to a four-bedroom detached Trowbridge, priced at £284,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each property benefits from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives on selected plots. These include part exchange, discounts for key workers and fitted upgrades included, such as flooring, roller blinds and fencing.

Now available - New family homes have been released for sale at popular development in Crosland Moor

Of the new homes available, there is one detached Trowbridge family home remaining, which is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces.

On the ground floor, the spacious hallway leads to an open plan kitchen/dining space and a living area which features bi-fold doors that open into the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by a WC, a lobby area which also gives access to the rear garden and an under-stairs storage cupboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from a private ensuite shower room, whilst two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by the family bathroom. The Trowbridge also boasts an internal garage.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Fitzwilliam Grange has proven extremely popular, so we know these newly released homes will be eagerly anticipated by families looking to move in or to Crosland Moor.

“Our newly released homes are perfect for modern living, offering flexible living and entertaining spaces and being energy efficient which helps lowers energy bills.”

“We encourage any interested buyers to get in touch with our sales team today to discuss how we can tailor a bespoke offer for them and help make their next move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Fitzwilliam Grange’.