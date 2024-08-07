New family homes released for sale at Crosland Moor development
Located on Blackmoorfoot Road, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and features 17 of Avant Homes’ house types.
The new family homes released for sale range from a three-bedroom detached Bampton house type, priced at £224,995, to a four-bedroom detached Trowbridge, priced at £284,995.
Each property benefits from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives on selected plots. These include part exchange, discounts for key workers and fitted upgrades included, such as flooring, roller blinds and fencing.
Of the new homes available, there is one detached Trowbridge family home remaining, which is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces.
On the ground floor, the spacious hallway leads to an open plan kitchen/dining space and a living area which features bi-fold doors that open into the rear garden.
Downstairs is completed by a WC, a lobby area which also gives access to the rear garden and an under-stairs storage cupboard.
Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from a private ensuite shower room, whilst two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by the family bathroom. The Trowbridge also boasts an internal garage.
Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Fitzwilliam Grange has proven extremely popular, so we know these newly released homes will be eagerly anticipated by families looking to move in or to Crosland Moor.
“Our newly released homes are perfect for modern living, offering flexible living and entertaining spaces and being energy efficient which helps lowers energy bills.”
“We encourage any interested buyers to get in touch with our sales team today to discuss how we can tailor a bespoke offer for them and help make their next move a reality.”
For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Fitzwilliam Grange’.
