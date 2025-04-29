Moving and renting for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m moving and will be renting somewhere on my own for the first time. It feels like there’s so much to think about. Do you have any advice on what I should do when looking for a new home?

Most properties available for rent are listed online or with lettings agents. Renting directly from a landlord might be a bit cheaper before you move in, as they may ask for fewer references and you might not need to do a credit check - but you’ll have to deal with them directly if any issues arise.

It’s worth noting some landlords use a lettings agent to find their tenants and then manage the properties themselves. If an agent is managing the property then you’ll deal with them rather than the landlord , for instance, if you need to get any repairs done.

Remember, never pay any money before you’ve seen the property. If you can, take someone with you when viewing properties for a second opinion. If repairs are being done when you view a property, take pictures of the issues and follow up after the viewing with an email so you’ve got a record of the issues and that you were told they’d be sorted before you move in.

Things can happen quickly when trying to find somewhere to rent so always ask the landlord or letting agent some key questions to make sure properties you’re considering are safe, affordable and meet your needs.

Key questions to ask include:

How much is the rent? Is it payable monthly or weekly?

How long is the tenancy for?

Are bills included in the rent?

Are any appliances or furniture included?

Is there a break clause allowing any fixed term to be ended early, if needed?

Does the landlord need a guarantor?

Is there a tenancy deposit, how much is it, and how will it be protected?

It’s also good to ask whether the tenancy is for a self-contained property, or whether there are shared facilities, whether it’s a joint tenancy with other people and, if you can have pets.

Check if you’ll need to pay a holding deposit while the landlord carries out pre-tenancy checks; it can’t be more than a week’s rent and should be returned to you at the start of the tenancy. You should also ask your landlord or letting agent what documents you'll need to provide when you agree to rent the property including evidence of your Right to Rent.

Avoid ‘subletting’ which is when you rent directly from an existing tenant, as they might not have the landlord’s permission to rent to you. If a tenant is showing you around the property on behalf of the landlord they should give you the landlord's contact details.

If a landlord refuses to rent to you because of who you are, this may be discrimination e.g.because of your race, religion or sexual orientation. A 'no kids policy' or refusing to rent to you because you get benefits could also be discrimination. You only need to tell a landlord or letting agent you receive benefits if they ask.

If you would like support with any of the issues above, contact Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre on 0808 278 7896, fill in our online form at www.kcalc.org.uk/contact-us, or drop into our Dewsbury Contact Centre on Mondays and Tuesdays, 09:30-15:00.