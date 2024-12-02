Mirfield in Bloom ‘absolutely delighted’ to represent Yorkshire again at Britain in Bloom 2025

By Adam Cheshire
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

Mirfield in Bloom will be back representing Yorkshire at next year’s Britain in Bloom contest.

The hard-working gardening group have been invited to take part in the prestigious national competition in 2025 after what will be a three-year absence.

The Mirfield group last represented the Yorkshire region at the 2022 Britain in Bloom awards where they scooped the Silver Gilt in the Large Town category.

And they will enter next year’s national contest in high spirits having been crowned the best Large Town at the Yorkshire in Bloom awards for three years in a row.

Mirfield in Bloom will be back representing Yorkshire at next year’s Britain in Bloom contest.Mirfield in Bloom will be back representing Yorkshire at next year’s Britain in Bloom contest.
Christine Sykes, secretary of Mirfield in Bloom, told the Reporter Series:

“We have been invited by Yorkshire in Bloom to represent them at Britain in Bloom next year, which is an honour. We are absolutely delighted.

“We are starting to work on that now. We knew when we did it before, in 2022, that you don’t get asked for three more years, so we knew that 2025 would be the earliest we could be asked and we have been.

“We are all up and running and ready for that honour.”

She added: “We are excited but it is hard work. And there’s not a lot of us. You meet news like that with enthusiasm, because it is an honour, but also with trepidation as well.

“But we are up to it.”

Britain in Bloom, run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024 and encourages community groups in villages, towns and cities “to make positive changes to their local environment through horticultural, environmental and community action.”

Related topics:YorkshireMirfield

