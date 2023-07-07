News you can trust since 1858
Mirfield housing development event aims to help first time buyers navigate property market

A housebuilder which has launched a new development in Mirfield is to host an event with a particular focus on first time buyers.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Miller Homes will have a team available on Saturday, July 8, at its Applewood development on Granny Lane, including an independent financial adviser that will be able to assist interested buyers in understanding how they can purchase a brand-new Miller home even during more challenging times.

“We recognise that people buying for the first time may need additional support to understand what is available to them and how the process of buying a new home works, particularly now when mortgages are still quite often cheaper than rent,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“Our independent financial adviser is there to offer assistance with mortgages and options that are available in the current climate, while our experienced development sales managers are on hand to help with the process and choosing the right style of home to suit buyers’ requirements.”

Miller Homes will have a team available on Saturday, July 8, at its Applewood development on Granny Lane in Mirfield. (Photo credit: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com)Miller Homes will have a team available on Saturday, July 8, at its Applewood development on Granny Lane in Mirfield. (Photo credit: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com)
Miller Homes will have a team available on Saturday, July 8, at its Applewood development on Granny Lane in Mirfield. (Photo credit: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com)
The Miller Homes’ Applewood development is in a semi-rural location just a few minutes’ walk from the centre of Mirfield and its amenities.

Debbie added: “We urge anyone who is interested in securing one of our homes on this small development to pop along and chat with the team.

“There are lots of options and combinations available, including our summer offers, and our team are there to help you take the first step onto the property ladder.”

There is a range of three and four-bedroom homes available giving buyers plenty of choice to find a home that supports their lifestyle.

To find out more about homes available at Applewood visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/applewood-mirfield.aspx

