Family-run garden centre retailer, British Garden Centres (BGC), opened its new store - Mirfield Garden Centre - on Far Common Road, last month and, with Christmas around the corner, the company is spreading some festive cheer with their ‘great value’ Christmas trees.

Amy Stubbs, Group Development and Project Manager, said: “Our real Christmas trees are great value and available at last year’s prices as we understand consumers’ concerns that they could be paying even more for their festive supplies this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our trees have been grown and sourced close to home within the British Isles and our jolly team will be on hand to ensure the perfect tree is chosen for your home.”

Staff at Mirfield Garden Centre are spreading some festive cheer with their ‘great value’ Christmas trees.

Staff in the Mirfield store will be on hand to help customers purchase their perfect tree, net them for easy transport and help to load them to their vehicles, delivering a personal service and excellent value for money.

Sustainability is also a key topic for many households, as having a real Christmas tree is a popular environmental choice over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research by The Carbon Trust has revealed that a real Christmas tree has a much lower carbon footprint, as much as 10% compared to its artificial counterpart.

The garden centre, which was previously known as Whiteley’s, also has a festive wonderland where eco-friendly and sustainable gifts can be bought to decorate your real trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mirfield Garden Centre has frozen its prices of real Christmas trees in a bid to ensure consumers don’t fork out ‘even more for their festive supplies.’

Mirfield Garden Centre is close to Cooper Bridge on the Kirklees/Calderdale boundary and is open seven days a week, 9am until 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 10.30am until 4.30 pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://britishgardencentres.com