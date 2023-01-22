Mirfield Garden Centre is encouraging the local community to get outside and observe our favourite feathered friends.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is the world’s biggest wildlife survey, with research by the RSPB showing that eight million birds have disappeared from the UK skies in the last 50 years.

The survey takes place from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29, with observers tasked with recording the birds that come and go in their gardens or local park.

Paul Williams, Wildlife Category Manager at British Garden Centres, said:

“Our store team is on hand to help and advise people who would like to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch this year. It is great to take time out to watch and reconnect with birds and submit your sightings to help the RSPB gain some insights into how our birds are doing in our gardens and the environment.”

The garden centre has some top tips on how to take care of our garden birds during winter, including to supplement their diet over winter with a bird seed mix consisting of essential fats, nutrients and protein.

The centre, based on Far Common Road, also says that water is an essential source for birds over winter, especially when there are frosts, and their supply may be frozen. A bird bath or dish with sloped sides is ideal to drink and bathe in. Water can be prevented from freezing by a simple addition of a ping pong ball floating on the surface.

