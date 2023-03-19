“We hope our customers enjoy the Garden Re-Leaf events and donate generously to this worthy cause.”

The store on Far Common Road, which is part of the UK’s largest family-run group British Garden Centres, will be holding fundraising events on Friday, March 24, in support of Garden Re-Leaf Day.

Garden Re-Leaf Day started in 2012 and was the brainchild of British Garden Centres director, Boyd Douglas-Davies.

Now a major annual event for the horticultural industry and gardening fans, the fundraising event is the garden equivalent of Comic Relief and heralds the start of spring.

Mirfield Garden Centre, formally known as Whiteley’s, on Far Common Road.

All money raised will go to the Greenfingers Charity, a nationwide charity that is dedicated to creating magical gardens in children’s hospices throughout the UK.

To date, Greenfingers has created and built over 70 inspiring garden spaces for therapeutic rest and relaxation at hospices around the country.

The charity’s ethos is that time spent outdoors and away from the bedside offers an escape from the considerable stress that families and carers are under, providing an opportunity for children to have fun and appreciate nature.

Ellis Heeley, store manager at Mirfield Garden Centre said: “We are always happy to help out charities in any way we can and with Garden Re-Leaf Day being directly linked to the garden centre industry we just had to get involved and put on fundraising events and raise awareness of the great work that Greenfingers do.