“We hope our customers enjoy the Garden Re-Leaf events and donate generously to this worthy cause.”

News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
16 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
20 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
20 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
20 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
22 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Mirfield Garden Centre host fundraising events in support of Garden Re-Leaf Day

To help kick-start the gardening season, join Mirfield Garden Centre for a day of fundraising, as they support Garden Re-Leaf Day.

By Jessica Barton
Published 19th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

The store on Far Common Road, which is part of the UK’s largest family-run group British Garden Centres, will be holding fundraising events on Friday, March 24, in support of Garden Re-Leaf Day.

Garden Re-Leaf Day started in 2012 and was the brainchild of British Garden Centres director, Boyd Douglas-Davies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now a major annual event for the horticultural industry and gardening fans, the fundraising event is the garden equivalent of Comic Relief and heralds the start of spring.

Mirfield Garden Centre, formally known as Whiteley’s, on Far Common Road.
Mirfield Garden Centre, formally known as Whiteley’s, on Far Common Road.
Mirfield Garden Centre, formally known as Whiteley’s, on Far Common Road.
Most Popular

All money raised will go to the Greenfingers Charity, a nationwide charity that is dedicated to creating magical gardens in children’s hospices throughout the UK.

To date, Greenfingers has created and built over 70 inspiring garden spaces for therapeutic rest and relaxation at hospices around the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity’s ethos is that time spent outdoors and away from the bedside offers an escape from the considerable stress that families and carers are under, providing an opportunity for children to have fun and appreciate nature.

Ellis Heeley, store manager at Mirfield Garden Centre said: “We are always happy to help out charities in any way we can and with Garden Re-Leaf Day being directly linked to the garden centre industry we just had to get involved and put on fundraising events and raise awareness of the great work that Greenfingers do.

“We hope our customers enjoy the Garden Re-Leaf events and donate generously to this worthy cause.”

Read More
Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Cleckheaton on Rightmove