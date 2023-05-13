The four-bedroom Herbert style of home at Miller Homes’ Applewood development in the heart of the town, is set to ‘wow’ those who visit, with an interior scheme expertly crafted by a team of professional designers.

Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director at Miller Homes Yorkshire said: “This home is a huge favourite with our team for its striking colour palette and the way in which this is weaved throughout the home.

“We are particularly impressed with the local Mirfield brand, USHI, being utilised in bedroom three scheme and also the hypnotic Gruffalo wall mural in bedroom four.”

The show home was unveiled today (Saturday).

The home offers a separate living room, and study and a wonderful rear facing, kitchen, dining, and family area giving families plenty of space to work, study, play and relax.

Upstairs, bedrooms one and two benefit from en suite bathrooms, whilst bedrooms three and four share the main bathroom.

Debbie added: “Opening a new show home is always an exciting time in the history of any development, and we are particularly looking forward to welcoming visitors to this home in Mirfield.

“Applewood is in a semi-rural, very peaceful setting on the fringes of the town and is already proving very popular with prospective customers and purchasers.”

The show home comprises four bedrooms.

Applewood is a development of just 67 homes, with over a third of homes currently on release already reserved.

The development is located on Granny Lane in Mirfield, with prices currently starting at £210,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached.

For further information about the Applewood development, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/applewood-mirfield.aspx