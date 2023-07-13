News you can trust since 1858
Make your own bird feeder at free Heckmondwike workshop

A Heckmondwike-based community group has gained funding to run a free workshop showing people how to make their own bird feeders.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Keep Hecky Tidy, which carries out regular litter picks, as well as maintaining and improving planters around the town, will be hosting the ‘Build Your Own Bird Feeder’ event at Sparrow Park, on Friday, July 14.

The group adopted the Oldfield Lane park in September 2022 and have since made great improvements, making it an attractive gateway to the town. As part of their plans, they hope to encourage local people to attract wildlife and birds into their gardens and spaces.

The free workshop will show people how to make different types of feeders, which are budget friendly, using recycled and natural materials.

John Gautry, chairman of Keep Hecky Tidy said: “We have worked really hard to improve Sparrow Park and hope that local people are pleased with our progress so far.

“This workshop will build on our work and encourage local people to have bird and wildlife features in their garden.

“Our thanks go to Heckmondwike councillors for providing funding to make this happen.”

Although the workshop is free, people are advised to book either via Eventbrite or by messaging the group through Facebook.

