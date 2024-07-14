This incredible property, on Hare Park Lane, is currently available for £550,000 on Robert Watts.This incredible property, on Hare Park Lane, is currently available for £550,000 on Robert Watts.
Luxury living: Inside one of Liversedge's most expensive and unique properties, currently for sale

By Kara McKune
Published 12th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
This bespoke family home, in a highly sought after area in Liversedge, is currently for sale through estate agents, Robert Watts.

This wonderful detached home, on Hare Park Lane, sits on a 0.31 acre plot and offers over 2500 sqft of floor space including a 38ft swimming pool complex.

Situated in this popular location in Hightown with and an open aspect to the rear, the house has a versatile, spacious footprint arranged over three floors and cannot be appreciated from an external view.

It offers five bedrooms including two ensuites, two reception rooms plus a 37ft kitchen diner and conservatory with a sun balcony as well as family bathroom, utility and spacious entrance lobby.

The lower ground floor swimming pool area comes with a full changing rooms that opens onto the delightful landscaped rear gardens – wich is ideal for children and entertaining.

There is also ample driveway parking and a garage to the front, which complements this super home.

This incredible property, on Hare Park Lane, is currently available for £550,000 on Robert Watts.

To find out more, or to book a viewing, visit: https://www.robertwatts.co.uk/property/4-bedrooms-hare-park-lane-hightown-liversedge-wf15-CLE240296/

The spacious and versatile hallway has an open staircase which makes a great alternative living space.

1. Excellent entrance lobby

The spacious and versatile hallway has an open staircase which makes a great alternative living space. Photo: Robert Watts

This super room has excellent natural light with double doors to dining room and balcony overlooking the garden.

2. Comfy conservatory

This super room has excellent natural light with double doors to dining room and balcony overlooking the garden. Photo: Robert Watts

The kitcen features a modern range of wall and base units incorporating contrasting work tops, inset one and a half bowl sink and mixer tap.

3. Modern kitchen

The kitcen features a modern range of wall and base units incorporating contrasting work tops, inset one and a half bowl sink and mixer tap. Photo: Robert Watts

There is also an integral double electric oven and microwave plus four ring gas hob and extractor, a selection of integral appliances including dishwasher, dryer, auto washer and fridge freezer.

4. Fabulous open plan

There is also an integral double electric oven and microwave plus four ring gas hob and extractor, a selection of integral appliances including dishwasher, dryer, auto washer and fridge freezer. Photo: Robert Watts

