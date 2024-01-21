Luxury living: Inside one of Cleckheaton's most expensive properties, available on Rightmove
Situated in a semi rural location on Cliffe Lane is this incredible four bedroom family home with ample room for both relaxation and entertainment.
The luxury house has beautiful, well-stocked gardens, with views over fields and has an expansive plot size of approximately 0.43 acres alongside four bedrooms, three reception rooms, a modern kitchen and two en-suites.
One of the standout features of this property is the super family room, which is one of the three reception rooms, with its stunning vaulted ceiling and a galleried landing.
This incredible family home, on Cliffe Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £825,000.
To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Signature Homes on 01274 003891.