Luxury living: Inside one of Cleckheaton's most expensive properties, available on Rightmove

This impressive, extended, detached home in Cleckheaton, which has accommodation spanning approximately 2,500 square feet, is currently available on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Situated in a semi rural location on Cliffe Lane is this incredible four bedroom family home with ample room for both relaxation and entertainment.

The luxury house has beautiful, well-stocked gardens, with views over fields and has an expansive plot size of approximately 0.43 acres alongside four bedrooms, three reception rooms, a modern kitchen and two en-suites.

One of the standout features of this property is the super family room, which is one of the three reception rooms, with its stunning vaulted ceiling and a galleried landing.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Signature Homes on 01274 003891.

1. Cliffe Lane

The property is an ideal family home - with ample room for both relaxation and entertainment.

2. Luxury living

3. Fabulous family room

The home has three amazing reception rooms that could be used for numerous purposes.

4. Vast reception rooms

