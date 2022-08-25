Look inside this 'immaculate' bungalow with beautiful gardens for sale

The high spec, three bedroom property is in a prime residential area and is a true bungalow, with rooms and facilities all at ground level.

Selling agents Watsons say in the property brochure that: 'the property has been modernised and improved both internally and externally to the highest standards by the current owners and could be occupied with the absolute minimum of expense'.

There is also potential for development, subject to planning consents, due to the size and scale of the plot.

With an entrance lobby and hall, the bungalow has a stunning 20 foot dining kitchen with Karndean flooring and high gloss, grey fitted units, with a central work island.

Among a range of integrated appliances are electric twin ovens, fridge, freezer, washing machine and dish washer.

The light and roomy lounge has a gas fire with feature modern surround.

Two of three double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and there's a modern family bathroom with bath and shower, and a wash basin housed within a vanity unit.

Loft space with a dormer style window and eaves storage is accessed by a drop-down ladder, with the potential of conversion to living space.

Remote control wrought iron gates give entry to the driveway and parking. An attached garage has power and light.

The lawned front garden with established plants and shrubs extends to the side and rear of the bungalow, where there are two patio seating areas, ideal for outside dining or entertaining family and friends.

A private and enclosed area could be used for storing a caravan or similar.

The property has uPVC double glazing, gas central heating, and an installed burglar alarm system.

This home on Carlinghow Hill, Batley, is for sale priced £550,000 with Watsons Property Services. Call 01924 420020 for details.

1. A modern kitchen with diner The sleek and stylish kitchen with fitted units and appliances. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

2. Kitchen with a view Looking through the large window to the garden from the island within the kitchen. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

3. The light and airy lounge The lounge has a central fireplace and doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

4. Front view of the bungalow This property on Carlinghow Hill, Batley, is for sale priced £550,000 Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales