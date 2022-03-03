The stylish four bedroom detached property has an open plan arrangement combining the kitchen, dining and family areas, as a hub of the home.

Luxurious touches include under floor heating to no less than three contemporary style bathrooms.

The large garden is lawned, and lends itself to entertaining with two patio areas, and stunning views.

A front paved driveway provides off-road parking, with a garage.

Oak doors lead from the hall to rooms that include a lounge with an oak floor and mullion windows. There’s a cosy snug, that could equally be a home office or study.

Within the kitchen are white units with Corian work tops and integral appliances, with an island unit and breakfast bar. There is under floor heating, and a utility room.

Two bedrooms on the first floor have en suites, the master bedroom’s with a free-standing bath and walk-in shower with twin vanity basin unit.

The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and mullion windows while two further doubles include one with fitted storage.

A house bathroom has a free standing bath and a vanity basin unit.

This home on Littlethorpe Hill, Hartshead, Liversedge, is priced at £649,950.

Contact Sugdens, Cleckheaton, for details on 01274 905905. (Photos: Tim Baker Photography)

1. Super stylish living space Flow through kitchen, living and dining areas for families Photo Sales

2. Clever use of interior space A closer look at the layout of the high spec dining kitchen. Photo Sales

3. A sleek and shiny kitchen Integral appliances are hidden from view in this white kitchen with Corian work tops. Photo Sales

4. The spacious entrance hallway Oak doors lead in to the various rooms of the house from the hallway. Photo Sales