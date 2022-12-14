Look inside this deluxe manor house, in gated grounds between Dewsbury and Batley
This distinguished manor house with a sumptuous interior has a raft of facilities to support its main accommodation.
For anyone wishing to work from home there is a large study with space for three workstations.
Leisure time is equally catered for with a games room, a home gym, and a cinema room with its own bar.
The stunning interior includes a contemporary style kitchen with breakfast bar and galleried dining area, that opens to a summer room - ideal for entertaining.
The summer room fills with light through its glazed cathedral-style roof, windows and patio doors, that reveal views of garden and countryside.
Connected sitting and dining rooms have decorative details to walls and ceilings, with a rustic gas fire with hand-carved timber surround and chimney breast as a focal point in the sitting room.
A chandelier lit first floor landing leads to a master bedroom with a dressing room and luxurious en suite with a Jacuzzi spa bath, and walk-in shower cubicle. Both bedroom and en suite have charming window seats.
Two further double bedrooms have Victorian fireplaces and built-in wardrobes. A single bedroom is currently used as a dressing room.
A white suite including a free-standing roll top bath and shower cubicle is in the main bathroom.On a lower ground floor is a guest suite with a stone arched ceiling in the bedroom, an en suite shower room and another adjacent, versatile room.
Electric wrought iron gates give admittance to Spring Grange and its large driveway.
A south-facing rear garden has an expansive lawn below a York stone flagged terrace, and there's a well equipped summer house.
Spring Grange, Carr Lane, West Yorkshire, is priced at £895,000, with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents. Call 01484 432773 for details.