Look inside this beautifully restored home for sale near Dewsbury

It has been painstakingly restored and improved over years, with features ranging from a wrought iron staircase and window shutters to decorative details such as ceiling roses and coving.
With two entrance hallways, its ground floor includes a sleek, fitted breakfast kitchen with a Range cooker,and a breakfast bar island, with bi-fold doors out to a rear balcony, and entry to a study.
All of three reception rooms, the dining room, sitting room and lounge, have marble fireplaces, two with living flame gas fires, and one with a gas fire.
The impressive new orangery has underfloor heating, while another occasional room includes a power shower.
A first floor master bedroom includes designer wardrobes and a feature fireplace, with an en suite bathroom.
One of two further bedrooms is used as a lounge, with balcony access and a fold-away bed. This could form part of an annexe, with doors to a kitchen with its own spiral staircase, plus a w.c. a loft, and shower room.
There are three more bedrooms, one used as a seating area.
With electric gates to the driveway, the property has a front garden with filled borders, a patio, and parking space, with a rear modern balcony.
The house on George Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, is priced at £495,000 with Bramleys, Mirfield. Call 01924 495334 for details.