Look at this palatial £1m property and its all-weather gardens

Greenbelt countryside stretches out in front of the house, with stunning views also to the rear, that can be enjoyed from strategically placed seating areas around the various gardens.

Inside, the high spec breakfast kitchen comes with integrated appliances to its high gloss units with granite worktops. They include a gas fired AGA, and an additional five burner gas range with hot plate, double oven and grill. A central chimney breast houses the solid fuel stove.

Doors lead through to the conservatory with its stunning vista, then to another lovely sun lounge, and outdoor decking.

The open plan sitting room is palatial with a large decorative fireplace containing a gas and coal effect living flame fire as a centrepiece.

This spacious room is open plan to the sun lounge, with an archway connection to the snug.

A lounge with a bespoke built-in bar to one corner is another highlight for those who like to entertain.

There’s an office with a fireplace, ideal for home workers, and a utility room and ground floor w.c. add to the ground floor facilities.

First floor rooms off the gallery landing include a large master suite with 12-door wardrobes and dressing table. Its en-suite has a Whirlpool oyster-shape bath and a shower cubicle housing a Mira shower.Thee are four further bedrooms and two more bathrooms, one with a corner bath and another with a walk-in shower and a free standing roll-top bath with claw feet, antique style taps and a shower attachment.

Further accommodation is provided via the annexe with French doors to the gardens, and a shower room.

Attractive, low maintenance gardens to both sides and the rear of the house include a pergola, with all weather flooring and raised patio, and a decked garden with an ornate garden pond.

A feature arched trellis leads to a stunning garden entertainment area that has an artificial lawn, climbing vines, and a glass canopied seating area.

With two separate garages, a courtyard provides plenty of parking space, with another driveway with parking to the other side of the house.

Mansfield House, Hoults Lane, Greetland, is for sale priced £1,000,000 with Bramleys estate agents, Elland.

Call 01422 374811 for details.

1. Low maintenance but extensive gardens Overview of the property for sale in Greetland. Photo: Bramleys, Elland Photo Sales

2. Outdoor seating area One of the garden zones, ideal for entertaining. Photo: Bramleys, Elland Photo Sales

3. The reception hallway A spacious entrance hall with staircase leading up. Photo: Bramleys, Elland Photo Sales

4. The breakfast kitchen This high spec kitchen comes with integrated appliances, with high gloss units and granite worktops. Photo: Bramleys, Elland Photo Sales