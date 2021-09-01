The six bedroom property for sale at Whitley, Dewsbury.

Look at the style and size of this home for sale near Dewsbury

This larger style hillside home with views that extend over miles of countryside has six bedrooms and is arranged over three floors, with a self-contained apartment.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:32 pm

Its impressive accommodation includes a dining kitchen with a range cooker, and French doors out to a wide terrace.

There's a wood burning stove in the lounge, and doors through to the orangery with its panoramic views.

Four bedrooms are on the first floor, with the landing and an open study, a luxury house bathroom, relaxation area and utility room.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite, while the main bathroom, with under floor heating, includes a free standing bath and a walk-in shower. One other bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

Within the top floor apartment is a beamed lounge and kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. The main bedroom has a dressing area and fitted wardrobes. Access is via stairs, with an entrance from outside.

Gardens stretch to the front and rear of the house, with parking and a garage. A front terrace has a side garden with artificial grass, while the rear has a lawn, patio and barbecue area and a side pagoda.

Offers around £725,000 are invited for this home on Whitley Road, Dewsbury, by Wilcock and Co, Mirfield. Call 01924 481005 for more details.

1. Stunning rural views

The large orangery is at a high point...

2. A modern dining kitchen

The sleek and spacious kitchen area

3. Hall and passageway

The impressive interior of the house.

4. Bedroom space

One of the double bedrooms within the property.

