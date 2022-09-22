Look around this Kirklees property - it has showhome quality

With an open aspect to both front and back, this detached property is spacious and beautifully presented.

The interior is open plan in part, with a stylish kitchen with diner and family room. With modern kitchen units is a central island, providing a breakfast bar.

Integrated appliances include an electric double oven and hob, a fridge freezer and a dishwasher.

Floor to ceiling windows bring in natural light while giving a stunning vista, with French doors to the rear garden.

A contemporary inset gas fire is a focal point of the lounge, and along with an entrance porch, the property has an inner hall with an oak balustrade and glazed panels.

There’s a ground floor bedroom and a bathroom, and a utility room at this level.

With room for seating, the sunny landing has a velux window, and leads to two first floor bedrooms.

One bedroom with fitted wardrobes has an en suite with double shower cubicle, and a full height window with extended views. The second has fitted wardrobes with eaves storage, and a large window with farmland views.

The property has gas central heating, Upvc double glazing, and an alarm system is fitted.

A lawned rear garden with security lighting offers privacy, with a patio and further seating areas, and borders containing a range of established shrubs and plants.

To the front is a paved driveway with parking for a number of vehicles, and access to an integral store with power and light.

The Church Lane, Cleckheaton, property is for sale priced £497,500, with Watsons Property Services, tel. 01924 420020.

1. A large, lawned rear garden The gardens have mature plant and shrub borders, with a choice of seating areas. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

2. Open plan style A view from the family space to the dining area and kitchen. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

3. A modern kitchen The central island provides a breakfast bar with seating within the kitchen area. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

4. Light and spacious Floor to ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light while giving views of the garden. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales