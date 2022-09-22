Look around this Kirklees property - it has showhome quality
A fully modernised family home, with gardens and adjoining green belt countryside, has come on to the market in Cleckheaton.
With an open aspect to both front and back, this detached property is spacious and beautifully presented.
The interior is open plan in part, with a stylish kitchen with diner and family room. With modern kitchen units is a central island, providing a breakfast bar.
Integrated appliances include an electric double oven and hob, a fridge freezer and a dishwasher.
Floor to ceiling windows bring in natural light while giving a stunning vista, with French doors to the rear garden.
A contemporary inset gas fire is a focal point of the lounge, and along with an entrance porch, the property has an inner hall with an oak balustrade and glazed panels.
There’s a ground floor bedroom and a bathroom, and a utility room at this level.
With room for seating, the sunny landing has a velux window, and leads to two first floor bedrooms.
One bedroom with fitted wardrobes has an en suite with double shower cubicle, and a full height window with extended views. The second has fitted wardrobes with eaves storage, and a large window with farmland views.
The property has gas central heating, Upvc double glazing, and an alarm system is fitted.
A lawned rear garden with security lighting offers privacy, with a patio and further seating areas, and borders containing a range of established shrubs and plants.
To the front is a paved driveway with parking for a number of vehicles, and access to an integral store with power and light.
The Church Lane, Cleckheaton, property is for sale priced £497,500, with Watsons Property Services, tel. 01924 420020.