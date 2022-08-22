Lockwood Fields: Housebuilder unveils show homes at new development of 260 properties in Dewsbury
Barratt Homes Yorkshire West has unveiled three show homes at its brand new Lockwood Fields development in Dewsbury.
Lockwood Fields is a collection of 260 three and four bedroom homes, situated in a semi-rural location between Dewsbury and Wakefield.
Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to be launching our stunning new show homes at Lockwood Fields.
"The development offers fantastic local amenities in a stunning location, with many buying incentives also available to help prospective buyers secure their dream home.
Most Popular
-
1
See this contemporary style home for sale in Kirklees
-
2
Lockwood Fields: Housebuilder unveils show homes at new development of 260 properties in Dewsbury
-
3
TECH TALK: Aerative Portable Dryer - clothes drying for those on the go
-
4
How Skodas became fantasy cars
-
5
Six North Kirklees based activities to keep your children entertained for week five of the holidays
"We’d encourage anyone interested in the homes on offer to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to find out more.”
Homes are available to purchase from £228,995 with a range of buying incentives available, including part exchange and the Education Workers Deposit Contribution scheme, which offers a deposit contribution of up to £15,000 off the price of a new home for anyone who works at a nursery, school, college or university.
For more information, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001092-lockwood-fields/