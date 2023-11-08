This superb stone built property in Thornhill, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an all-in-one luxury kitchen/diner/family room, is currently available on Rightmove.

The detached family home is situated in the sought-after location of Highfield Gardens in an ideal place for schools, shops and transport amenities.

An impressive frontage, this extremely well presented home offers modern and versatile living space with the ground floor consisting of a spacious and inviting entrance hall, a useful downstairs shower room, a luxury fitted kitchen/dining/family room and a very large utility room with a door that leads to the double garage.

Upstairs there is a delightful lounge, four bedrooms and two further bathrooms.

Outside, accompanying the garage, are two well maintained gardens and ample off-street parking.

This property, on Highfield Gardens, Thornhill, is currently for sale on Rightmove with Purplebricks and is priced at £425,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact 020 3907 2967.

