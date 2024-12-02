Morrisons has slashed the cost of Christmas gifting with its biggest ever Black Friday event.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unbeatable Black Friday offers are still available across several popular beauty, household items, kitchen appliances and more, with savings of up to 95% up for grabs compared to premium brands.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether treating themselves or a loved one, savvy shoppers will find huge savings and offers on a range of items including popular big name brands.

Last chance to grab Morrisons Black Friday offers on popular beauty, kitchen and household items.

Gifts for beauty fans:

Morrisons is making sure beauty hunters get the very best savings this Black Friday. For beautiful blow-outs, sleek styles and bouncy curls, beauty fans look no further than the new Ionic Hair Dryer priced at £18 – a huge 95% saving versus the Dyson Supersonic Ionic Hair Dryer (priced at £280 at Argos). Paired perfectly with Headshock Peptide Restore Glossy Hair Oil 30ml for just £4, a huge 86% saving (£24) versus similar lines in the market.

Skincare fans can pop the Facefacts Sleep Elixir Facial Serum 30ml in their basket for just £5, offering a whopping 92% saving (£60) versus the premium brand alternative. As well as Facefacts Bronzing Glow Drops 30ml and Facefacts Weightless Setting Spray 80ml, both costing £4 each, saving customers 88% (£30 and £28) versus similar products.

Gifts for foodies:

For foodie fans looking to join the air-fryer hype, customers can shop this air-mazing deal in-store. The Progress 7L Dual Air Fryer, which promises fast cooking times and servings for a family of four is priced at just £50, a saving of up to 58% compared to the Ninja 7.6L Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer (priced £119 at Argos).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bakers can choose the Bistro Chef Stand Up Mixer for £50, an 89% saving compared to the original KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer (priced £449 at Argos).

Gifts for kids:

Savings of up to 34% can be picked up on popular Lego sets, including Lego Gabby's Dollhouse, £46, reduced from £70, and Lego R2-D2, £60, reduced from £90. Harry Potter fans won’t be disappointed as the Lego Sorting Hat is £60, reduced from £90.

Just in time for the new Paddington film, customers can pick up a 55cm Paddington plush toy for £16 and little ones can kick back and watch their favourite telly episodes on the Bluey and Bingo Double Chair. Costing £45, the plush chair features both Bluey and Bingo characters.

Gifts for techies:

Morrisons is making sure tech fans get the very best savings on Noise Cancelling Headphones and Earphones this Black Friday, costing only £20. Customers can also pick up the Intempo Boombox Speaker for £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Rogerson, Group Marketing and Customer Director at Morrisons, said; “We know Black Friday is a big moment for our customers who are on the lookout for the best deals in the market. This year we’ve gone bigger than ever before to offer a huge range of products at knock-out prices – making it even easier to tick off items on the Christmas gift list – but don’t hang about, because when they’re gone, they’re gone!”