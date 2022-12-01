The new development will include 65 affordable homes, with 15 plots also being allocated to the government’s First Homes scheme.

The project is supported by funding from Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency, and West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

The Homes England grant comes from the agency’s Local Authority Accelerated Construction Programme, which aims to help unlock public land and increase the speed of housing delivery using innovative modern methods of construction (MMC).

Colleagues from Kirklees Council, Keepmoat, Homes England and Coun Graham Turner on the Soothill Site.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “I am pleased to see another vital project get off the ground in Kirklees.

“The site is creating hundreds of much-needed modern, energy-efficient homes. Not only providing housing for the people of Kirklees but also helping towards our carbon-neutral goals.

“The pace of build using MMC is fantastic and it’s great to see that the timber frames are being produced and installed by a local company based in Dewsbury.

“By using such a great local business, we are helping sustain not only jobs on the site but in Dewsbury, and by using a local company the transport emissions are kept to a minimum so helping with air quality and reducing greenhouse gases.

“I hope that this is the first of many sites where we can utilise the services of our Dewsbury-based suppliers to help us with our ambitions to create more quality and affordable homes for our residents”.

The foundations for 54 plots have been laid, with the first few properties due to be completed in spring 2023.