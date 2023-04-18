The high-quality properties available to rent are located in Chickenley, as well as Stocksmoor and Upperthong near Huddersfield.

To apply for these properties applicants must meet specific requirements, such as having enough income to afford the rent, being in permanent employment, having no criminal convictions, and having lived in Kirklees for six months with leave to remain in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in these properties can find more information on the eligibility criteria and the homes available on the council's website.

The properties available to rent are located in Chickenley, as well as Stocksmoor and Upperthong near Huddersfield.

The council also has a three-bedroom property in Mirfield available for the Rent to Buy scheme, a scheme that helps people start their homeownership journey. To be eligible for this property, you must be intending to buy it in the future.

These privately rented properties provide a great opportunity for those looking for a place to call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naz Parkar, Service Director for Homes and Neighbourhoods, said: “As well as managing council housing stock to support those on the housing register, we also work with private landlords to manage their tenancies.

“The properties we have available right now are a mix of market and the set affordable rent, which gives tenants more scope when searching for a home that suits their needs.”