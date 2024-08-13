Inside this unique home with farmhouse kitchen, home office and a bespoke w.c.

Extended and enhanced in recent years, it is now a spacious family home that retains many of its original features.

With stunning gardens, it stands in a plot of around 0.35 acres, accessed by a tree-lined driveway, and has a double garage, workshop, and private parking.

From an entrance porch is the hallway with original beamed ceiling, and a bespoke guest w.c. with period-style fittings.

A dual-aspect lounge with glorious views has a beamed ceiling and stone fireplace with open fire. French doors lead out to the side garden.

Linked to the lounge is a useful study or home office, then the dining room with original ceiling beams, a feature fireplace and a built-in display cabinet and cupboards.

The traditional beamed and farmhouse-style breakfast kitchen is well equipped with a side porch that leads out to the gardens.

On the first floor, an arched window with brick and stone inset lights up the landing, that leads to bedrooms and the family bathroom a, also sporting an arched window.

The main bedroom with fitted wardrobes has a larger-than-average en suite facility, with far-reaching views, and the remaining two double rooms feature mullion windows. One of them also has fitted wardrobes.

Both the detached double garage and the workshop have power and light, giving scope for a variety of uses, while gardens to both the front and rear of the property are private and established.

Additional courtyard space is an ideal seating area that takes advantage of the lovely landscape.

Cromwell Cottage, Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £590,000, with Signature Homes, Birkenshaw.

1 . Cromwell Cottage, Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw The property has mature gardens, a double garage and a workshop with power and light. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw Photo Sales

2 . Cromwell Cottage, Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw The entrance hall, with staircase leading up. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw Photo Sales

3 . Cromwell Cottage, Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw The beamed lounge with stone fireplace and doors to the gardens. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw Photo Sales

4 . Cromwell Cottage, Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw A farmhouse style breakfast kitchen. Photo: Signature Homes, Birkenshaw Photo Sales