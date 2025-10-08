Inside this super-stylish self-build with luxurious features

Designed and built by its current owners in 2019, Church View is described by the agents as "a home where modern craftsmanship and private family living come together with ease".
An electric gated driveway runs alongside the garden to a double garage with electric doors and EV charging.
A vast entrance hall featuring an ascending oak and glass staircase, has floor-to-ceiling windows. French doors open to the garden and granite terrace.
The stunning open plan and air-conditioned living kitchen with diner features a central island. Integrated appliances include twin ovens, a combination microwave and an induction hob all by AEG. There is also a Polar wine cooler, Bosch dishwasher, a plate warmer and a Samsung American-style fridge freezer.
Bi-folding doors open to a granite patio and the south-facing garden.
Adjoining the kitchen is a fitted-out utility, that overlooks an outdoor barbecue, pizza and cooking area.
The utility links to a shower room, w.c., boiler cupboard and access to the garage.
Underfloor heating extends throughout the ground floor, and every detail is considered, from Cat 6 wiring to electric blinds.
Across the hall, a light-filled lounge has oak flooring and wall panelling, while the snug also features oak floors, and a full-height window.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and bespoke fitted wardrobes span two walls of the principal bedroom suite on the first floor, that has a luxurious bath and shower room.
Three further double bedrooms look over the gardens. One features bespoke fitted furniture and two have en suite shower rooms. A family bathroom has a walk-in shower, and separate fitted bath.
The adaptable uppermost floor holds two double bedrooms with large Velux windows, and a contemporary bathroom.
With south-facing lawns are granite terrace and patio seating areas, positioned to catch the evening sun.
Church View, Towngate, Mirfield, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire, tel. 01423 225121.
