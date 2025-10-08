Designed and built by its current owners in 2019, Church View is ​described by the agents as ​"a home where modern craftsmanship and private family living come together with ease​".

A​n electric gated driveway runs alongside the garden to a double garage with electric doors and EV charging.

​A vast entrance hall featuring a​n ascending oak and glass staircase​, has floor-to-ceiling windows. French doors open to the garden and granite terrace.

​The ​stunning open plan​ and air-conditioned​ living kitchen​ with diner ​features a central islan​d. Integrated appliances include twin ovens, a combination microwave and an induction hob all by AEG. There is also a Polar wine cooler, Bosch dishwasher, a plate warmer and a Samsung American-style fridge freezer.

​Bi-folding doors open to a granite patio and the south-facing garden.

Adjoining the kitchen is a​ fitted-out utility,​ that overlooks an outdoor b​arbecue, pizza and cooking area.

The utility links to a shower room, ​w.c., boiler cupboard and access to the garage.

Underfloor heating extends throughout the ground floor, and every detail​ is considered, from Cat 6 wiring to electric blinds.

Across the hall, a light-filled lounge ​has oak flooring​ and wall panelling​, while the snug also features oak floors, and a f​ull-height window​.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and bespoke fitted wardrobes span two wall​s of the principal bedroom suite on the first floor, that has a luxurious bath and shower room.

Three further double bedrooms​ look over the gardens. One features bespoke fitted furniture​ and two have en suite shower rooms. A family bathroom has a walk-in shower​, and separate fitted bath​.

The ​adaptable uppermost floor holds two double bedrooms with large Velux windows​, and a contemporary bathroom.

​With south-facing lawns are granite terrace ​and pati​o seating areas, positioned to catch the evening sun​.

Church View, Towngate, Mirfield​, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire, tel. 01423 225121​.

1 . Church View, Towngate, Mirfield​ A striking hallway, with central oak and glass staircase as a feature. Photo: Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . Church View, Towngate, Mirfield​ The open plan living kitchen with diner is high spec, with air conditioning. Photo: Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . Church View, Towngate, Mirfield​ An alternative view of the contemporary kitchen, with its large island and breakfast bar. Photo: Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales

4 . Church View, Towngate, Mirfield​ Dining space that can spill outside - perfect for the summer months. Photo: Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire Photo Sales